Walgreens (WBA) to Advance Diabetes Care at FFL Conference

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA recently announced their participation as the primary sponsor of the next Friends for Life (FFL) conference of Children with Diabetes (CWD) -- nonprofit organisation devoted to educating and assisting families living with type 1 diabetes. Walgreens will serve as the exclusive pharmacy sponsor for the annual event, hosted Jul 4-9 in Orlando, FL.

This latest move underpins Walgreens’ commitment to those living with diabetes, thereby fortifying its diabetes management business.

Walgreens is delighted to assist children with diabetes and those who care for them in learning how to establish and follow a healthy routine. Walgreens offers specialized, complete pharmacy expertise, services and goods as a dependable member of their healthcare team. The shop offers a wide range of diabetic supplies, including at-home A1C test kits, vitamins and supplements under the Walgreens brand. It is also the leading seller of continuous glucose monitors.

Friends for Life aims to give families and people with diabetes the tools they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives with Walgreens' assistance. Every year, the conference offers a chance to inform the public about the many advanced methods for managing diabetes, including some of Walgreens' very own products.

To make a difference in the lives of the 122 million individuals afflicted with diabetes and pre-diabetes so they can enjoy an easier life through better health, Walgreens will be sponsoring Children with Diabetes' FFL event. For a weekend intended to motivate and unite the community, FFL joins committed experts, people, kids, and families with diabetes.

Additionally, Walgreens and Instacart are working together to set up a conference pop-up store at the retailer's booth where attendees can purchase products under the Walgreens brand for diabetes, first aid, sun care, and more. The Scan & Pay technology from Instacart will power the pop-up store. Customers can easily shop by scanning the product barcodes in their cart their mobile camera and rapidly check out using a digital payment method. The Scan & Pay feature from Instacart will be utilized at this event for the first time.

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global digital diabetes management market size was valued at $11.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% by 2030. The robust growth of the market can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes coupled with technological advancement and innovation.

In April 2023, Walgreens entered into a partnership with the Dublin-based biotech company, Prothena Corporation. The collaboration aims to accelerate patient identification and recruitment for Prothena’s ongoing ASCENT-2 multiple ascending dose clinical trial.

The same month, the U.S. Healthcare segment of Walgreens and VillageMD announced the expansion of Village Medical at Walgreens into Colorado, with three new primary care practices, two in Fort Collins and a third in Longmont. Village MD’s physicians and Walgreens’ pharmacy team members work together to provide patients with cost-effective, expert care for chronic conditions, along with general illnesses and injuries.

Shares of the company have decline 25% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 26.2%.

Walgreens carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

