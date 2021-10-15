Walgreens (WBA) Hits 300M Milestone With Vitamin Angels

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA recently announced that more than 300 million women and children worldwide have received life-changing vitamins and minerals through the eight-year partnership with Vitamin Angels. This milestone represents the commitment of both the companies to improve the health and well-being of women and children globally.

Vitamin Angels is a charity that provides life-saving vitamins to mothers and children at risk of malnutrition.

It is worth mentioning that Walgreens has helped millions of mothers and children at risk of malnutrition by offering life-saving nutrients. Moreover, with the achievement of 300 million milestones, the companies are looking to hit a new goal of reaching 500 million women and children by the end of August 2025, which is the end of Walgreens’ fiscal year.

More on the News

Walgreens has supported Vitamin Angels’ efforts to offer vitamins and minerals to malnourished women and children worldwide since 2013. Vitamin Angels helps populations at-risk, specifically pregnant women, new mothers and children below five, to gain access to life-changing vitamins and minerals.

In September 2021, Walgreens and Vitamin Angels announced a new, prenatal vitamin pilot program in 16 Walgreens stores on the South and West Side of Chicago. This pilot program further solidifies the continued commitment to health equity, specifically as it relates to maternal health.

Significance of the Efforts

In the United States, 25% of pregnant women experience limited access to prenatal vitamins and minerals due to insurance coverage gaps. The population interested in the prenatal vitamin pilot program will get vouchers from a Walgreens community partner for a free six-month supply of prenatal vitamins.

Generally, 1% of retail sales of select vitamins and supplements sold at Walgreens and on Walgreens.com supports mothers and children in the United States and worldwide. Vitamin Angels works directly with more than 2,000 program partners to put the vitamins directly in the hands of women and children to help meet the nutritional needs of underserved communities in the United States and around the world.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global prenatal vitamin supplement market size is expected to reach $673.8 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The factors driving the market are improper nutrition to the baby, rise in other congenital disabilities and increasing awareness regarding the advantages of prenatal supplements.

Walgreens Developments in Health and Wellness Space

In April 2021, Walgreens launched No7 Beauty Company -- a consumer-led beauty business creating beauty brands for every skin type, ethnicity, age and texture that everyone can trust. No7 Beauty Company is positioned to develop omnichannel offerings with Walgreens retailers and other new and existing retail partners worldwide to offer consumers differentiated products and shopping experiences.

During the July 2021 update, Walgreens also noted that more than 500 beauty brands are now available at Walgreens Boots, with 34 new brands launched in fiscal 2021.

Developments by Other Companies

At present, Walgreens faces tough competition in the field of Health and Wellness space from competitors like Walmart Inc. WMT, The Kroger Co. KR and Rite Aid Corporation RAD.

In September 2021, Walmart announced a new partnership with Epic to help make it simple for customers to live healthier. Epic’s platform will support all of Walmart’s health and wellness lines as it is rolled out and will first be implemented in four new Walmart Health Centers opening in Florida in early 2022.

In August 2021, Kroger collaborated with Lyft Healthcare to provide access to discounted rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The company also teamed up with local sports icon to drive awareness and access in the underserved communities. To date, the company has provided more than 6.7 million doses of the vaccine and continues to drive availability and education.

During the June 2021 update, Rite Aid noted that the company is focused on women and children's health and has developed and provided resources pertaining to traditional alternative and lifestyle therapies to help women feel and look good. The company continues to witness growth in the front-end business with strength in key categories, such as vitamins, color cosmetics, and baby care, focused on enhancing the assortment for customers.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.