Walgreens' (WBA) AllianceRx Pharmacy Will Distribute VIVJOA

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA wholly-owned subsidiary — AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy — is selected as the exclusive distributor of Mycovia Pharmaceuticals’ VIVJOA (oteseconazole). Walgreens specialty pharmacy patients now have exclusive access to 240+ limited distribution drugs, which are available through Walgreens specialty pharmacy.

The latest development will bolster Walgreens’ Speciality Pharmacy business.

More on the News

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals’ VIVJOA is the first FDA-approved medicine to minimize the occurrence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) in postmenopausal women or those who are not of reproductive age.

In addition to VIVJOA, AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy and certain community-based specialty pharmacies offer a few more limited-distribution medications, such as Augtyro (repotrectinib), an oral prescription medicine used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



It also includes Regeneron's Eylea HD (aflibercept) Injection, which has been approved to treat patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy.

Benefits of Access to VIVJOA

According to Walgreens management, Mycovia's selection of Walgreens as the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner of VIVJOA demonstrates the meticulous care and control of this drug offered by Walgreens specialty pharmacists. It's not only about how the company treats its patients but also about how it helps clinicians by putting their patients on therapy faster.

With the addition of this medication, Walgreens' enterprise specialty now has one of the biggest numbers of exclusive limited distribution pharmaceuticals among specialty pharmacies in the United States.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the specialty pharmaceuticals market is expected to witness a CAGR of 35.4% during the period 2022-2027. The factors propelling the studied market growth are the increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases and growing research and development activities. New drug launches, approvals and strategic initiatives by key market players are expected to contribute to market growth.

Other Developments in the Pharmacy Segment

In December 2023, Walgreens’ Wholly-owned subsidiary — AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy — announced that it would distribute Tarsus Pharmaceuticals-manufactured XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25%. AllianceRx Walgreens is one of the four specialty pharmacies selected to distribute the FDA-approved treatment for Demodex blepharitis (DB), a highly prevalent eyelid disease that impacts almost 25 million eye care patients in the United States.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, U.S. Pharmacy comp sales increased 9.2%, driven by brand inflation, mix impacts and comp script growth. Last month, Walgreens launched a simple-to-use digital tool that is designed to help customers save money on prescription medications. Rx Savings Finder finds free third-party discount cards, providing patients with a quick and easy way to find lower prices on their Walgreens medications.

Price Performance

In the past year, WBA’s shares have declined 33.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 3.4%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Walgreens currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Stryker Corporation SYK, Cencora, Inc. COR and Cardinal Health CAH.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.46, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.7%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.