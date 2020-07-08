Walgreens (WBA) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. The pharmacy giant, which has been battered amid the coronavirus pandemic due to several store closures, can use a healthy dose of positive news.

Walgreens shares have lost 27% year to date and 22% over the past twelve months. The recent decline has been partly driven from its last earnings results, during which uncertainty induced by COVID-19 forced the company to withdraw its guidance. And when looking back three years, the shares are down about 45%, while the S&P 500 index have risen 32%. Aside from weak front-end sales trends, investors have been concerned about higher drug costs which has impacted the entire sector, including peers Rite Aid (RAD) and CVS Health (CVS).

But now could be an ideal time to start accumulating WBA stock, which — aside from trading at an enormous discount — pays a healthy 4.24% dividend yield. The management team is working to drive growth by focusing on four strategic priorities. Two of which I think will be the key drivers: Accelerating the digitization of its Walgreens operations and restructuring the retail side of the business. The former would not only make the company more nimble, but — similar to Amazon (AMZN) — it’s certain to make better use of the data the company can collect.

It’s still, however, unclear what restructuring the retail side of the business will look like. But given the challenges the company has dealt with in terms of downbeat same-store sales, a new direction, especially when leveraged with digitization, will be welcomed. The company also plans to convert some existing stores into neighborhood health centers, while also targeting a strategic cost management program.

Without question, these objectives — if achieved — will drive profitability. In the near term, however, these will be seen as “investments.” In other words, executing them will come at the expense of near-term profits and the returns will take some time to be realized. Analysts expect fiscal 2020 profits to decline 9%, while profits for fiscal 2021 is expected to rise 8.6%. The company’s guidance on Wednesday, along with updates on the four initiatives, namely associated costs, will be a key indicator of how realistic next year’s estimates are.

For the three months that ended May, Wall Street expects the Walgreens to earn $1.18 per share on revenue of $34.32 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.47 per share on $34.59 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to decline 9% year over year to $5.44 per share, while full-year revenue of $139.26 billion would rise 1.7% year over year.

As noted, the entire sector has been under pressure for some time due to a number of factors, including reimbursement headwinds. As prices of generic drugs have fallen, pharmacies receive less money for filling prescriptions. This is as number of prescriptions they are filling is rising. This combination has hurt Walgreens’ profit margins. On Thursday investors will want to know how the company plans to offset this imbalance in the future. The company’s targeted $1.8 billion cost reduction plan will help, but it will be the growth initiatives that will drive Walgreens higher.

