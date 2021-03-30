Walgreens (WBA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Purely from a numbers perspective — whether gross margin or revenue growth — Walgreens has executed relatively well given the obstacles it faced, namely store closures, among other pandemic-induced disruptions.

The market has rewarded the company for these results, with the 8.5% over the past month and now up 30% year to date, besting the S&P 500 index in both spans. Investors are also looking ahead to what Walgreens will be able to achieve in the quarters ahead from a vaccination hub perspective. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens has played an important role in the country’s Covid vaccination efforts, supporting vaccinations across 43 states and jurisdictions as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Why is that important? Some 75% of the company’s revenue and operating profit in the first quarter came from the U.S. retail pharmacy business, compared to 7% for International revenue. The company recently reported receiving roughly 1 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE). With expansion efforts still underway, Walgreens expects to increase its testing capacity to reach 3 million per month, amounting to more-than a threefold rise since last April.

The company’s vaccine execution mirrors its operating metrics which has lead to two straight earnings beats, thanks to strong cost management. This is even as concerns related to higher drug costs have impacted the sector. In other words, signs are pointing up for the company. For that to matter, on Wednesday investors will look for Walgreens to provide even more doses of strong execution.

For the three months that ended February, Wall Street expects the Walgreens to earn $1.12 per share on revenue of $35.47 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.52 per share on $35.82 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to rise 3.16% year over year to $4.89 per share, while full-year revenue of $141.42 billion would rise 1.3% year over year.

In the first quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines. Q1 revenue increased about 6% year over year to $36.3 billion, surpassing Street estimates by $1.3 billion. While the loss per share was 36 cents, compared to EPS of 95 cents in the year-ago quarter, this included a charge of $1.73 per share from the company's equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen. On an adjusted basis, that was enough to beat Street estimates by a solid 18 cents per share.

Given these factors, an argument can be made that the stock’s recent rise, justifiably as it has been, still doesn’t align with the company’s actual performance and the strength of Walgreens’ underlying fundamentals. Management has done a solid job adjusting its U.S. stores to contactless retail, the company has beaten on both the top and bottom lines in two of the past three quarters.

As such, even with the recent 50% rise, Walgreens stock has only reached its pre-pandemic levels which suggests the share price might be 30% to 40% undervalued. So investors who are looking for a sustained recovery candidate in the next 12 to 18 months, which also pays a strong dividend yield of 4.5%, can do well owning Walgreens.

