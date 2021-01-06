Walgreens (WBA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. The pharmacy giant, which has been battered amid the coronavirus pandemic due to several store closures, can use a healthy dose of positive news.

Walgreens shares lost 30% of their value in 2020, compared to the S&P 500's 18% rise. This includes an almost 5% pullback in WBA stock in the past thirty days. But an argument can be made that the stock decline doesn’t mesh with the company’s actual performance and the strength of Walgreens’ underlying fundamentals. Not only has the management done a solid job adjusting its U.S. stores to contactless retail, the company has beaten on both the top and bottom lines in two of the past three quarters.

To be sure, Walgreens is still facing various growth-related uncertainty due to the pandemic. Plus, Amazon's (AMZN) Pill-pack, combined with drug reimbursements, have kept the pressure on the company’s own script delivery. Investors also have been hesitant given that the company has withdrawn its revenue guidance and has yet to re-instate it. There are also concerns about weak front-end sales trends, along with higher drug costs which has impacted the margin of the entire sector, including Rite Aid (RAD) and CVS Health (CVS).

To offset these risks, Walgreens plans to drive growth by focusing on several strategic priorities, including accelerating the pace of digitization and restructuring the retail side of the business. The former would not only make Walgreens more nimble, but — similar to Amazon — it’s certain to make better use of the data Walgreens can collect. So investors who are looking for a strong bounce-back candidate in the next 12 to 18 months, which also pays a strong dividend yield of 4.5%, can do well owning Walgreens.

For the three months that ended November, Wall Street expects the Walgreens to earn $1.03 per share on revenue of $34.98 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.37 per share on $34.34 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to rise 1.26% year over year to $4.80 per share, while full-year revenue of $143.55 billion would rise 2.9% year over year.

If Walgreens achieves its growth objective the company’s profits will also rise. While those are big “ifs,” it does raise the question whether a meager 1.26% profit growth estimate is not too conservative. Then again, the pressure from reimbursement headwinds remain. As prices of generic drugs have fallen, pharmacies receive less money for filling prescriptions. This is as number of prescriptions they are filling is rising — a combination that has hurt Walgreens’ profit margins.

In the fourth quarter the company attributed $520 million worth of adverse operating income impacts due to COVID-19. And this would explain why the management opted to not re-instate the guidance. The company’s guidance on Thursday, assuming it provides one, along with updates on the growth initiatives, namely associated costs, will be a key indicator of where the stock price should trade. The management must also be crystal clear not only with what the restructuring of the retail side of the business will look like, but also with what they expect the outcome will be.

