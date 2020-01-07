Walgreens (WBA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. The worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2019 is hoping to get the new year started on the right foot.

The company’s 2019 stock performance, which has fallen some 13% over the past year, was driven by several operational headwinds, including reimbursement pressures that impacted its profit margins. Earnings took a 15% hit last year. Aside from weak front-end sales trends, there are also concerns about higher drug costs which impacted the entire sector. For Walgreens, analysts expect profits to decline 1% this year. In other words, Walgreens can use a healthy dose of good news Wednesday.

For the three months that ended November, Wall Street expects Walgreens to earn $1.41 per share on revenue of $34.58 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.46 per share on $33.79 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to decline 1% year over year to $5.93 per share, while full-year revenue of $140 billion would rise 2.2% year over year.

The pharmacy retail giant is not alone in its struggles. Peers Rite Aid (RAD) and CVS Health (CVS) have not fared any better. While this tidbit does little to alleviate investor frustration, one can argue Walgreens has not performed as poorly as its stock might suggest. In the fourth quarter, not only did Walgreens beat on both the top and bottom lines, two of its three key business segments demonstrated year-over-year growth.

What’s more, while Q4’s 55% profit decline stood out, much of that decline was due to one-time expenses and other issues. Retail pharmacy revenue in the U.S. rose 2% year over year to $26 billion. Just as significant, Pharmacy sales, which make up roughly three-quarters of the segment's total revenue, grew more than 4% year over year, though overall retail sales for the segment fell by the same amount.

Elsewhere, Q4 pharmaceutical wholesale segment revenue also rose 3% year over year to $5.7 billion. The company attributed the revenue growth to stronger sales in emerging markets and in the United Kingdom, all of which lead to consolidated Q4 revenue of $34 billion, up 1.5%, which beat consensus estimates of $33.9 billion. Still looking to make improvements, the company announced plans to cut more than $1.8 billion by fiscal year 2022, up from the previously announced cut of $1.5 billion.

On Wednesday investors and analysts will want to see further signs of improvements, particularly front-end sales revenue. But for now, WBA stock — which pays a healthy 3.10% yield, compared to 2.00% for the S&P 500 index — looks attractive, trading at less than nine times forward earnings. And there’s an implied 25% premium if the stock can regain its 52-week high of $75. As such, accumulating WBA shares before Wednesday’s results and betting on a long-term recovery could be just what the doctor ordered.

