Walgreens, VillageMD To Open Nine Primary Care Practices In San Antonio - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and VillageMD announced plans to expand into San Antonio with the opening of nine Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices over the next year. These Village Medical at Walgreens locations in San Antonio will create more than 850 full-time jobs within the area.

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a national provider of primary care services. Walgreens Boots Alliance recently announced an increased investment in VillageMD to advance its strategic position in the delivery of value-based primary care.

