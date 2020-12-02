Markets
Walgreens, VillageMD To Open Next 40 Village Medical At Walgreens Clinics

(RTTNews) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and primary care services provider VillageMD said Wednesday they plan to open the next 40 new Village Medical at Walgreens full-service primary care clinics by the end of summer 2021.

The expansion is part of the large-scale rollout announced made by the companies earlier this year to open 500 to 700 Village Medical at Walgreens clinics in more than 30 U.S. markets in the next five years.

The companies noted that the first markets for expansion include areas of Houston, El Paso and Austin in Texas; Phoenix in Arizona; and Orlando in Florida. The first new locations outside of Houston will open in the Phoenix area starting December 14, 2020.

The new Village Medical at Walgreens clinics integrate pharmacists as critical members of VillageMD's physician-led, multidisciplinary team to provide patients with a full suite of primary care and pharmacy services at convenient Walgreens neighborhood locations.

According to the companies, the expansion plans were driven by the success of the first five clinics in Houston, reflecting overwhelmingly positive feedback and high satisfaction from both patients and physicians.

