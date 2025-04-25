Markets
Walgreens Urges Participation In National Drug Take Back Day With Over 1,500 Kiosks Available

April 25, 2025 — 07:16 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Walgreens - the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), Friday announced that it is encouraging public participation in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 26, 2025, promoting the safe disposal of unused, unwanted, or expired medications.

With over 1,500 kiosks in 46 states and D.C., Walgreens offers a year-round, free service to help prevent prescription drug misuse.

These kiosks, available during regular pharmacy hours, can be located using the store locator on Walgreens.com by selecting the 'medication disposal kiosk' filter under the pharmacy section. For stores without kiosks, Walgreens provides alternative disposal options like DisposeRx at no cost upon request.

Medications collected—such as tablets and pills—are incinerated at DEA-registered facilities. Since launching the disposal program in 2016, Walgreens has safely eliminated over 6.5 million pounds of prescription drugs.

Friday, WBA closed at $11.01, down 0.18%, and is currently trading after hours at $10.98, a further 0.27% decline on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

