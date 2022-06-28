Walgreens to retain ownership of UK-based Boots business

Adss details on company decision, background

June 28 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Tuesday it would retain the ownership of its UK-based Boots business after completing its review, which started in January.

The U.S. pharmacy chain has drawn significant interest from prospective buyers, but no third party has been able to make an offer that adequately reflects the high potential value of our business, Walgreens said in a statement.

The Boots business has more than 2,200 stores across the UK, which include pharmacies, health and beauty stores, according to the chain's website.

