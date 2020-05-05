Walgreens To Resume Standard Hours For Most Stores In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Walgreens said that most of its stores in the U.S. will resume standard operating hours, starting today.

However, Certain stores, specifically those located in tourist regions, downtown city centers, or markets with government-mandated curfews, will continue operating under the adjusted hours implemented in March, the company said in a statement.

California stores will resume standard operating hours beginning May 18 due to local regulations.

Ongoing cleaning and sanitizing will also continue to take place during operating hours, the company said.

Walgreens said it continues to institute safety measures for employees and customers inside stores, including enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols, plexiglass shields, hygiene guidance, face covers, and providing wipes at the front of stores to clean shopping carts and baskets.

