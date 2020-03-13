Walgreens to provide spaces for COVID-19 testing outside its stores

March 13 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O said on Friday it would dedicate temporary spaces in some locations such as parking lots outside its stores to test for the coronavirus.

The locations where non-Walgreens health personnel will conduct the testing and timing will be announced at a later date, the company said.

