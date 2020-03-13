US Markets

Walgreens to provide spaces for COVID-19 testing outside its stores

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Friday it would dedicate temporary spaces in some locations such as parking lots outside its stores to test for the coronavirus.

The locations where non-Walgreens health personnel will conduct the testing and timing will be announced at a later date, the company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

