Walgreens to pay $360 million to Humana in drug pricing settlement

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Walgreens WBA.O has agreed to pay $360 million to healthcare insurer Humana to settle a lawsuit claiming that the retail pharmacy giant for years overcharged for prescription drug reimbursements.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes on Friday dismissed the Washington, D.C., federal court lawsuit after Walgreens disclosed the settlement in a court filing. The amount was shown in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Walgreens sued Humana in 2022 to overturn a $642 million award that the insurer won in a private arbitration between the companies. Humana had claimed Walgreens filed "millions of falsely-inflated" prescription drug prices for more than a decade.

Walgreens confirmed the Humana settlement but declined to comment on its terms. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens, a subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance, had previously denied Humana’s allegations.

Humana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walgreens also said it would resolve a related lawsuit in District of Columbia Superior Court against U.S. law firm Crowell & Moring, which represented Louisville-based Humana in the arbitration. The settlement terms were not disclosed.

The pharmacy giant claimed Crowell had a conflict of interest because the firm had once represented Walgreens in connection with the drug-price reimbursement issue.

A spokesperson for Crowell, which denied wrongdoing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walgreens still faces drug-price overcharge claims in other courts.

Some Blue Cross Blue Shield plaintiffs recently withdrew claims against Walgreens in Chicago federal court, and Walgreens dropped its own counterclaims, court records show.

Still, other similar claims are pending from some Blue Cross plaintiffs, and Walgreens in a statement last week said it would “vigorously defend” itself in those cases in Chicago.

The case is Walgreen Co v. Humana Health Plan Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-00307-ACR.

For Walgreens: Selina Coleman and Frederick Robinson of Reed Smith; Courtney Forrest and William Zapf of Kaiser; and Randall Jackson and Alexandra Sadinsky of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

For Humana: Scott Solberg of Eimer Stahl; and Robert Gilmore of Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner

Read more:

Walgreens wins legal fees in pretrial fight with Blue Cross over drug prices

Walgreens fights 'staggering' $642 mln arbitration award to Humana

Walgreens lawsuit against Crowell & Moring clears early hurdle

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.