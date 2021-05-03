Walgreens To Operate Multiple Mobile Clinics In Chicago

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Monday announced that it will activate multiple mobile clinics in Chicago, driven by the success of more than 700 vaccination clinics across the country hosted primarily at churches and community centers.

The traveling mobile clinics will focus on bringing COVID-19 vaccines directly to underserved communities and those with barriers to accessing the vaccine. Over the next two months, additional mobile clinics will make stops in a number of locations across the country.

Individuals will be able to walk up to a mobile clinic and receive a vaccination at that time from a Walgreens pharmacy team member. Walgreens is partnering with local organizations across the mobile clinic stops to make community members aware of upcoming dates.

"We understand the important role Walgreens has and will continue to play in removing access barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine," said John Standley, president, Walgreens. "Mobile clinics and the other models we use will allow us to bring vaccines to the heart of the most impacted communities, as well as addressing common barriers like transportation and convenience for those who want to get vaccinated."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.