Walgreens to expand drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

April 7 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O is working to expand its drive-through testing for COVID-19 to 15 new sites in seven states, the drugstore chain said on Tuesday. (https://reut.rs/2RiC1NT)

The new sites will use Abbot Laboratories's ABT.N COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.