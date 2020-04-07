US Markets
Walgreens to expand drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

Trisha Roy
Walgreens Boots Alliance is working to expand its drive-through testing for COVID-19 to 15 new sites in seven states, the drugstore chain said on Tuesday. (https://reut.rs/2RiC1NT)

The new sites will use Abbot Laboratories's ABT.N COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

