Walgreens to dispense abortion pills in states where legal

March 6 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O said on Monday that it plans to dispense abortion pill Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so.

"Once we are certified by FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

