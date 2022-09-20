US Markets

Walgreens to buy remaining stake in Shields Health for $1.37 bln

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Tuesday it would buy the remaining stake in specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions for $1.37 billion.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Tuesday it would buy the remaining stake in specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions for $1.37 billion.

Walgreens last year spent $970 million to increase its stake in the company to 71%, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular