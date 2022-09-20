Walgreens to buy remaining stake in Shields Health for $1.37 bln

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Tuesday it would buy the remaining stake in specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions for $1.37 billion.

Walgreens last year spent $970 million to increase its stake in the company to 71%, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

