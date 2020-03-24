Walgreens To Add More Jobs To Meet The Demand Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(RTTNews) - Walgreens is adding over 9,500 full- and part-time jobs in stores across the U.S., amid coronavirus outbreak.

The company seeks to fill roles that include customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

The pharmacy chain also announced it would give out a one-time bonuses payment of $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time hourly employees beginning in late April as appreciation for their hardwork during the pandemic.

"Our store team members are working incredibly hard, in a very challenging and uncertain time and we're grateful for all they do each day," Walgreens President Richard Ashworth said in a statement. "We play a critical role in responding to the pandemic and our team members, who are the face of Walgreens, are doing everything they can to support customers, patients and communities across America, who are relying on us at this critical time."

Despite coronavirus pandemic affecting almost all the other industries negatively, retail healthcare providers have witnessed a strong demand during these times resulting in an higher need for workers.

CVS also announced its plans to hire 50,000 store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service professionals for part-time, full-time and temporary roles at its nearly 10,000 stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.