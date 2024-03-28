News & Insights

Walgreens takes $5.8 bln hit on VillageMD bet amid CEO focus on profit

March 28, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

March 28 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.Orecorded a $5.8 billion impairment charge on its investment in VillageMD on Thursday, at a time when the pharmacy operator was aiming to save costs.

The impairment follows years of investment in the cash-burning operator of doctors' clinics during Rosalind Brewer's tenure as Walgreens CEO. Brewer wanted to expand the company's reach as a healthcare provider.

Walgreens had invested over $6 billion to hold a majority stake in VillageMD over the last few years. It also supported its acquisition of urgent care provider Summit Health with another $3.5 billion investment in 2022.

But the strategy shifted under new CEO Timothy Wentworth, who is focused on improving profitability and announced a $1-billion cost-cutting plan in October.

The company reported a net loss of $5.9 billion for the quarter ended Feb. 29, mainly due to the impairment.

It also cut the higher end of its profit forecast for fiscal-year 2024, citing economic challenges for its retail operations.

The cut in forecast now means there is a lower base for financial-year 2025 earnings to grow from. It "only heightens scrutiny on what WBA's core earnings power actually is", Leerink Partners analyst Michael Cherny said in a note.

Shares of the company were down 1.4% in premarket trading

On an adjusted basis, Walgreens reported earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 82 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

It now expects an adjusted profit of $3.20 to $3.35 per share for its financial year ending Aug. 31, retaining the lower end of the $3.20 to $3.50 per share range it gave last January.

