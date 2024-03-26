Walgreens sues to block ‘egregious’ $987 mln arbitration award

By Mike Scarcella

March 26 (Reuters) - Retail pharmacy giant Walgreens WBA.O has asked a Delaware federal judge to strike down what it called an “egregious and improper” arbitration award of nearly $1 billion for telemedicine provider PWNHealth in a contract dispute between the companies.

PWNHealth, which does business as Everly Health Solutions, separately asked the judge to affirm the arbitration award, according to court filings unsealed on Tuesday.

Walgreens argued that the $987 million award was 12 times above the maximum of $79 million in damages allowed under the contract between the two companies. It would be the largest-ever under the federal Lanham Act, a false advertising law that protects trademarks, the company said.

Everly initiated the arbitration in 2022, claiming that Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens broke the terms of a 2020 COVID-era business contract.

Walgreens was using Everly’s physician network to order COVID-19 tests that customers asked for on Walgreens’ website, according to its court filings. It said the relationship deteriorated after it started using its own in-house pharmacist to order tests.

In its filings, Everly said that “without PWN, Walgreens would have been unable to do nationwide COVID-19 testing."

Everly said Walgreens on its website continued to display PWN's trademark and also displayed that tests would be sent to PWN and its network, despite "diverting tests from the agreed workflow."

Everly called the award by David Brodsky of the American Arbitration Association “presumptively valid” and said there was no reason to overturn it.

New York-based Everly said in a statement it was “pleased with the outcome of the binding arbitration and have filed to confirm it in court.”

Walgreens, which denied breaching its agreement with Everly, said in a statement that the arbitrator “clearly exceeded his authority by ignoring the liability cap in the contract.”

In its filings, Walgreens said there was no "willfulness" in its "inadvertent failure to remove PWN's name and mark from its website for a short time after it began in-sourcing."

Brodsky, the arbitrator, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cases are Walgreen Co v. PWNHealth, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, 1:24-cv-00356; and PWNHealth v. Walgreen Co, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:24-cv-00357.

For Walgreens: Reed Brodsky of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For PWN: Shawn Rabin of Susman Godfrey; and William M. Lafferty of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

