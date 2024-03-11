News & Insights

Walgreens settles New York charges it inflated prices of infant formula

March 11, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens WBA.O has settled charges by New York Attorney General Letitia James that the pharmacy chain grossly inflated prices on at least 20 infant formula products in 2022 after a recall by Abbott Labs ABT.N led to a nationwide shortage.

Walgreens did not admit or deny wrongdoing in entering an assurance of discontinuance dated March 7 and made public on Monday.

