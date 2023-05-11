News & Insights

Walgreens sells some AmerisourceBergen shares for $694 mln

May 11, 2023 — 11:21 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters

May 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, said on Thursday it has sold some of its shares in drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N for $694 million and will primarily use the proceeds to pay down debt.

AmerisourceBergen will repurchase about $50 million of its common stock from Walgreens in this transaction, the U.S. drugstore chain said, adding that its ownership of AmerisourceBergen's common stock would remain at 17%.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company sold AmerisourceBergen shares for $1 billion last December, cutting its ownership from 20%.

The share sale has no impact on the long-term partnership between the two companies, Walgreens said.

