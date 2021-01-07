Markets
WBA

Walgreens Sees H1 Adj. EPS In Line With Prior View; Backs FY Profit View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said it expects higher adverse impacts from the COVID-19 in the second quarter. But, the company anticipates first-half fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be broadly in line with prior expectations.

The company maintained fiscal 2021 guidance of low single-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share at constant currency rates, with the profile skewed to opportunity.

On a full-year basis, the opportunity from the distribution of vaccinations is likely to be offset by COVID-19 related lock-downs and restrictions, and by increased growth investments.

The company reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $308 million or $0.36 per share compared to net profit of $845 million or $0.95 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The loss was entirely due to the AmerisourceBergen charge.

Adjusted net earnings decreased 13.9 percent to $1.1 billion, down 14.3 percent on a constant currency basis, compared with the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.22, a decrease of 11.2 percent on a reported basis and a decrease of 11.6 percent on a constant currency basis, compared with the same quarter a year ago, reflecting an estimated adverse COVID-19 impact of $0.26 to $0.30 per share.

Sales for the first-quarter were $36.31 billion, an increase of 5.7 percent from the year-ago quarter, and an increase of 5.2 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting growth in Retail Pharmacy USA and Pharmaceutical Wholesale.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.03 per share and revenues of $34.95 billion for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular