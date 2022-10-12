Markets

Walgreens Says Offering Updated COVID-19 Booster Appointments For Children Ages 5+

(RTTNews) - Walgreens said it now offers the Food and Drug Administration authorized and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC recommended updated COVID-19 boosters to eligible individuals ages 5 years and older at select locations nationwide. Schedule an appointment today at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

The updated COVID-19 booster offers more effective protection against COVID-19, including Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, the latest variants and the dominant virus strains in the United States.

Walgreens noted that Children ages 5-11 who completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series or received a booster dose at least two months ago can now receive an updated COVID-19 booster dose. Children ages 5 years and older are eligible to receive Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster dose, and children ages 6 years and older are eligible to receive Pfizer's or Moderna's updated COVID-19 booster dose.

Earlier today, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for their 10-micro gram booster dose of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 through 11 years of age.

