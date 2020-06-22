Walgreens resumes immunization services ahead of flu season

Adds details on Walgreens' vaccination efforts, background

June 22 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O said on Monday it has resumed vaccination services at its pharmacies ahead of the upcoming flu season, which health officials have warned may coincide with a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The move follows recently updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S drugstore chain said.

Walgreens said it was implementing safety measures, including the use of disposable facemasks at all times by its pharmacy staff, in line with the guidance.

Rivals such as CVS Health Corp CVS.N and Rite Aid Corp RAD.N have also said they were preparing to meet a surge in demand for flu shots when the season kicks off in October.

Routine immunizations are even more important in the current COVID-19 environment to help reduce the overall burden of respiratory illnesses on the healthcare system, Walgreens said.

FOCUS-Fears of coronavirus second wave prompt flu push at U.S. pharmacies, drugmakers

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.