Walgreens resumes immunization services ahead of flu season

June 22 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O on Monday said it has resumed immunization services at its pharmacies ahead of the upcoming flu season, which health officials warn may coincide with a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The move follows recently updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S drugstore chain said.

