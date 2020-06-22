US Markets
Walgreens resumes immunization services ahead of flu season

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Monday said it has resumed immunization services at its pharmacies ahead of the upcoming flu season, which health officials warn may coincide with a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The move follows recently updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S drugstore chain said.

