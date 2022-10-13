Walgreens reports quarterly loss on impairment charge

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O posted a loss for the fourth quarter, partly due to higher operational costs and an impairment charge related to its Boots UK business.

The net loss attributable to Walgreens was $415 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $627 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

