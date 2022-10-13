US Markets
WBA

Walgreens reports quarterly loss on impairment charge

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eileen Meslar

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a loss for the fourth quarter, partly due to higher operational costs and an impairment charge related to its Boots UK business.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O posted a loss for the fourth quarter, partly due to higher operational costs and an impairment charge related to its Boots UK business.

The net loss attributable to Walgreens was $415 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $627 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular