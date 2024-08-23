Walgreens Is Reportedly Considering a Drastic Move to Improve Its Cash Flow

When a company is in a tough financial situation, all options are on the table. For the sake of keeping its operations afloat and ensuring its long-term safety, a company may drastically cut expenses and even abandon once-promising growth opportunities. Cash comes first.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is a company that may be in urgent need of strengthening its cash position. Its cash flow isn't great, it's still paying a dividend, and investors have simply been losing hope in the company as a result of its underwhelming financials. Not only is it considering asset sales, but it's also contemplating a significant move: dumping its stake in VillageMD.

Walgreens has invested billions into its healthcare strategy

In 2021, Walgreens took a majority stake in primary care operator VillageMD when it made a $5.2 billion investment in the company. The move was a strategic one, which involved plans to launch 1,000 health clinics by 2027. Walgreens was hoping to cash in from its position of being a trusted neighborhood pharmacy for millions of Americans.

By launching health clinics at its existing locations, the idea was to incentivize shoppers to visit pharmacies more often and ultimately spend more, driving higher revenue. A year later, VillageMD announced plans to acquire Summit Health, a medical practice, with Walgreens helping to fund the near-$9 billion purchase, adding another $3.5 billion to its investment in the primary care company.

But the growth strategy hasn't been smooth. In Walgreens' most recent quarterly results, which ended in May, it incurred an operating loss of $220 million in its U.S. healthcare segment, which includes VillageMD's results. It was the only one of Walgreens' main segments that incurred a loss during the period. And earlier this year, Walgreens wrote down its investment in VillageMD by nearly $6 billion.

Will Walgreens dump its entire stake in VillageMD?

In a recent filing, Walgreens has indicated that it is contemplating the "sale of all or part of the VillageMD businesses, possible restructuring options and other strategic opportunities" as it notes that there are "substantial ongoing and expected future cash requirements." This comes as VillageMD has defaulted on a $2.25 billion loan facility that Walgreens provided the primary care operator with.

For Walgreens to go through with selling its position in VillageMD would undoubtedly be a significant one as it would signify a big change in its growth strategy. But given the challenges VillageMD is facing and the already significant writedown Walgreens has recognized, it's debatable just how much a sale might bring in for the business. However, by simply abandoning this cash-intensive strategy, Walgreens could put itself in a better financial position in the long run.

Investors may recall that earlier this year, low-cost operator Walmart announced it would abandon its healthcare strategy after concluding it was too difficult and costly to compete in. If a deep-pocketed company like Walmart struggled to provide low-cost healthcare options, it's definitely not a good sign for Walgreens.

Investors should hold off on buying Walgreens stock

On the profitability front, Walgreens is still juggling with various business segments, and unfortunately, a lot of balls are still in the air. THere's no clarity what Walgreens may or may not end up doing. Even if it sells its stake in VillageMD, that won't necessarily solve all of its problems. Margins remain low, growth is nearly non-existent, and the dividend looks unsustainable.

Walgreens stock is down around 60% this year, but until the business shows a significant improvement in its financials and it has better prospects for profitability and growth, investors are still better off avoiding the healthcare stock as it's likely far too risky for most portfolios.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.