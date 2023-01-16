US Markets
Walgreens removes purchase limits on children's fever medicines

January 16, 2023 — 09:49 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O said on Monday it has removed online-only purchase limits for its over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing products, as supply conditions improve.

Pharmacy chains including CVS Health Corp CVS.N and Walgreens as well as U.S. grocer Kroger Co KR.N had last month limited purchases of children's pain and cold medicines at a time when the country was experiencing one of the worst flu seasons in a decade.

Walgreens had put a limit of six over-the-counter pediatric fever reducer products per online transaction.

