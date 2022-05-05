US Markets
Walgreens reaches $683 mln opioid settlement with Florida

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

May 5 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Thursday it has reached a $683 million settlement with Florida to resolve claims that the pharmacy chain exacerbated an opioid epidemic in the state.

The settlement includes $620 million to be paid to Florida over 18 years, plus $63 million for legal fees.

It ends a trial that began on April 11, after Walgreens decided not to join a combined $878 million settlement with four other healthcare companies.

