Walgreens reaches $683 mln opioid settlement with Florida

By Dietrich Knauth

May 5 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Thursday it has reached a $683 million settlement with Florida to resolve claims that the pharmacy chain exacerbated an opioid epidemic in the state.

The settlement includes $620 million to be paid to Florida over 18 years, plus $63 million for legal fees.

It ends a trial that began on April 11, after Walgreens decided not to join a combined $878 million settlement with four other healthcare companies.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.