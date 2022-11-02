Markets
WBA

Walgreens Reaches $4.95 Bln Settlement To Substantially Resolve Opioid-related Litigation

November 02, 2022 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced Wednesday it has agreed in principle to financial amounts and payment terms as part of settlement frameworks to substantially resolve opioid-related litigation.

Under these frameworks, the company expects to settle all opioid claims against it by participating states, subdivisions and tribes, for up to approximately $4.95 billion in remediation payments to be paid out over 15 years.

The settlement frameworks include no admission of wrongdoing or liability by the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter