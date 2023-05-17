Walgreens reaches $230 mln opioid settlement with San Francisco

May 17 (Reuters) - Walgreens WBA.O has reached a $230 million settlement with San Francisco over its alleged role in that city's opioid epidemic, city attorney David Chiu said on Wednesday.

Chiu said in Twitter posts the accord followed a trial where the court found Walgreens substantially contributed to the epidemic and created a public nuisance.

