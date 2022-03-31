Walgreens quarterly sales rise on vaccine, testing demand

Adds details on sales

March 31 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O posted a 3% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, as it benefited from an Omicron-led demand for COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

The U.S. pharmacy major recorded higher sales from administering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots in the quarter, amid a fresh spike in cases in January. It administered about 11.8 million vaccines in the second quarter.

But the company said U.S. pharmacy sales fell 3.3% in the quarter, hurt by a weak performance in its AllianceRx Walgreens business.

Net income attributable to Walgreens was $883 million, or $1.02 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $33.77 billion from $32.78 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.