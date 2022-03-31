US Markets
WBA

Walgreens quarterly sales rise on vaccine, testing demand

Contributors
Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a 3% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, as it benefited from an Omicron-led demand for COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

Adds details on sales

March 31 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O posted a 3% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, as it benefited from an Omicron-led demand for COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

The U.S. pharmacy major recorded higher sales from administering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots in the quarter, amid a fresh spike in cases in January. It administered about 11.8 million vaccines in the second quarter.

But the company said U.S. pharmacy sales fell 3.3% in the quarter, hurt by a weak performance in its AllianceRx Walgreens business.

Net income attributable to Walgreens was $883 million, or $1.02 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $33.77 billion from $32.78 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular