Walgreens quarterly profit plunges on opioid settlement

June 30 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O posted a 76% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly due to its opioid settlement with the State of Florida and a decrease in U.S. pharmacy sales.

Net income attributable to Walgreens was $289 million, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit of $1.2 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

