Walgreens quarterly profit beats estimates on healthcare business boost

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 28, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's WBA.O quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday on greater contribution from its fledgling healthcare business that operates doctor clinics among others.

Excluding one-off items, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter ended February, higher than the average analyst estimate of $1.10, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Walgreens, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, has been looking to expand beyond its core business. It spent $5.5 billion in 2021 to take a majority stakes in two smaller healthcare providers, VillageMD and CareCentrix, and also completed its $9 billion acquisition of urgent care provider Summit Health in January.

Walgreens said it had incurred a one-time opioid-related charge of $306 million in the quarter, and costs related to the acquisition of Summit Health.

