Walgreens quarterly profit beats estimates on healthcare business boost

March 28 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's WBA.O quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, on greater contribution from its fledgling healthcare business that operates doctor clinics among others.

Excluding one-off items, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter ended February, higher than the average analyst estimate of $1.10 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

