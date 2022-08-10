US Markets
Walgreens prescriptions contributed to opioid epidemic in San Francisco - U.S. court

Dietrich Knauth Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco through its sale of prescription drugs in the city, a federal judge concluded on Wednesday.

The amount the pharmacy chain must pay will be determined in a later trial.

