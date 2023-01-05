US Markets
Walgreens posts quarterly loss on opioid litigation charge

January 05, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O reported a net loss on Thursday, due to a $6.5 billion opioid litigation charge.

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $3.72 billion, or $4.31 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a profit of $3.58 billion, or $4.13 per share, a year earlier including a one-time gain of $2.5 billion.

