Walgreens posts quarterly loss on opioid litigation charge

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O reported a net loss on Thursday, due to a $6.5 billion opioid litigation charge.

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $3.72 billion, or $4.31 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a profit of $3.58 billion, or $4.13 per share, a year earlier including a one-time gain of $2.5 billion.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Aditya Samal in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

