Walgreens, Postmates Expand On-demand Delivery To 7,000 Stores

(RTTNews) - Drugstore chain Walgreens and courier services provider Postmates said they have expanded on-demand delivery to more than 7,000 Walgreens stores nationwide. The companies expect the service will help capitalize on the rising need for home delivery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two companies noted that the expansion will enable consumers in cities across the country to get home delivery of health and wellness items, including select over-the-counter medications, and other household essentials as well as convenience products.

"Because of Postmates' non-contact delivery options for certain items, Postmates drivers will leave deliveries on doorsteps, keeping these transactions completely contact-less, with no personal interaction required," said Walgreens President Richard Ashworth.

To order the available items, customers can visit Postmates.com or download the Postmates mobile app. They will get access to unlimited free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

However, the two companies cautioned that retail inventory remained fluid during the COVID-19 pandemic and some currently high-demand items may not be available in the Postmates inventory.

Walgreens is a drugstore chain that operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. Nearly 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day.

Postmates delivers products from more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The company covers 80 percent of U.S. households, across all 50 states.

In early March, Walgreens said it expanded its partnership with Postmates to provide consumers on-demand delivery service to 13 cities. The cities include Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Portland, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Houston.

Last October, the companies had rolled-out the Postmates on-demand delivery service of items available at select Walgreens stores in New York City and Brooklyn.

