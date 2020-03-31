Walgreens, Postmates Expand On-demand Delivery Service

(RTTNews) - Walgreens and Postmates have expanded on-demand delivery service to 7,000 stores nationwide to address the rising need for home delivery.

Consumers can get health and wellness items, including select over-the-counter medications, and other household essentials and convenience products they need delivered to them from the Walgreens stores.

But, Postmates delivery service from Walgreens stores is not available in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

"Because of Postmates' non-contact delivery options for certain items, Postmates drivers will leave deliveries on doorsteps, keeping these transactions completely contact-less, with no personal interaction required," said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth.

Walgreens said that customers should visit Postmates website or download the Postmates mobile app to order any of the items available. Customers can get access to unlimited free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.