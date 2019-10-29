Walgreens Partners Jenny Craig To Offer Weight Loss Management Services

(RTTNews) - Walgreens has teamed up with Jenny Craig to provide health and weight loss management services to customers across the United States.

The company plans to open 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreen locations nationwide, starting January. The 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens will open in 20 states across the country in markets including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, among others.

The Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations will offer Jenny Craig's clinically proven program featuring private one-on-one consultations, a customized menu plan and meal delivery.

This collaboration marks the first time Jenny Craig will offer its services at a national drugstore chain in the U.S. and the first time customers will be able to receive personalized health and weight loss management services at their local Walgreens.

"Jenny Craig has a long standing history of changing lives through personal one-on-one support and lifestyle management. We found Jenny Craig to be a strong fit with our shared mission to provide trusted, proven, and personalized care," said Jim OConor, senior vice president, neighborhood health destination, Walgreens.

Walgreens on Monday reported a fourth-quarter profit that dropped 55% to $677 million due to high costs closing stores and its related "transformational cost management program." Total sales rose 1.5% to $34 billion with U.S. retail pharmacy sales up 2.1% to $26 billion.

