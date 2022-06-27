Walgreens Offers Weekend Independence Day Discount To All Veterans And Military Personnel

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WAG) announced Monday that it is offering a weekend Independence Day discount to all veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members, including the families of those who lost their lives in service to their country.

Beginning July 1 through July 4, customers with a myWalgreens membership and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20 percent off regularly priced products at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. myWalgreens customer loyalty platform membership is free and can be obtained at checkout. Restrictions may apply.

Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours on Independence Day. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Walgreens store locator may be used to check local store and pharmacy hours.

