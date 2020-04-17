Walgreens Offers Up To 30% Discount On 'Frontline Heroes Discount Day'

(RTTNews) - Walgreens is offering additional discounts to "Frontline Heroes," including all medical personnel and first responders and police, on April 25.

In appreciation and recognition of all medical personnel, first responders and police, and the critical role they're playing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Walgreens is offering an extra 30 percent off regularly-priced Walgreens brands and 20 percent off regularly priced national brand products.

Walgreens has named April 25 "Frontline Heroes Discount Day," and the first responders will be able to get access to the discount at any of the chain's 9,200 stores.

"At Walgreens, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, and other health care and frontline professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities," said Richard Ashworth, president, Walgreens. "We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing work they continue to perform during these extraordinary times and hope that this serves as a small token of our appreciation for their ongoing service."

The store brands included for the 30%-off savings were listed by Walgreens as-- A Little Something, Big Roll, Complete Home, Dashing Fine Gifts, Finest Nutrition, Infinitive, Living Solutions, Modern Expressions, Nice!, Patriot Candles, PetShoppe, Play Right, Smith & Save, Walgreens, Walgreens seasonal brands, Well Beginnings, West Loop, and Wexford.

