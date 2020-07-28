Walgreens Offers Same-day Curbside Pick-up At 8,600 Stores

(RTTNews) - Walgreens said Tuesday that it has offered contactless same-day curbside pick-up at more than 8,600 participating stores nationwide.

The retailer said that the same day pick-up is available at all participating stores from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. local times. To guarantee same day pick-up, orders must be received by 5 pm local time.

Customers could order and pay for select household essential and health & wellness products online and then pick up the items curbside at their selected store, Walgreens said in the statement.

Once a customer's order is ready for curbside pick-up, they will receive a confirmation e-mail.

The customers have to tap the "I'm here" link in their confirmation e-mail, after reaching selected Walgreens location. Then, a store team member will place orders in the trunks of cars or wherever the customer prefers, depending on their method of travel.

