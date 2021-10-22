Markets
Walgreens Offers Moderna And Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Walgreens said Friday that eligible individuals can now receive Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in stores nationwide following the Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As part of the new guidance, eligible populations may also choose to receive a dose different from the one they received for their initial series.

Walgreens noted that appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and additional immunizations can be scheduled through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by calling a local Walgreens store.

