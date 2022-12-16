Markets
WBA

Walgreens Offers Flu, COVID-19 Testing At Over 5000 Locations

December 16, 2022 — 08:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced Friday that rapid flu testing will be available at more than 5,000 pharmacies nationwide. The offering is in view of the chances of the spread of highly transmissible viruses circulating this holiday season.

Walgreens said the current Flu Index shows activity 10 times higher compared to the same time last year.

Individuals can receive COVID-19 and flu testing in a single visit at select Walgreens pharmacies. To schedule a visit, individuals can visit Walgreens.com/CovidTesting or schedule via the Walgreens app.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.