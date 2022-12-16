Walgreens Offers Flu, COVID-19 Testing At Over 5000 Locations

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced Friday that rapid flu testing will be available at more than 5,000 pharmacies nationwide. The offering is in view of the chances of the spread of highly transmissible viruses circulating this holiday season.

Walgreens said the current Flu Index shows activity 10 times higher compared to the same time last year.

Individuals can receive COVID-19 and flu testing in a single visit at select Walgreens pharmacies. To schedule a visit, individuals can visit Walgreens.com/CovidTesting or schedule via the Walgreens app.

