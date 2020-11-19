US Markets
Walgreens offers 30-minute pickup for online shoppers

Dania Nadeem Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O said on Thursday its customers can now pick up health and wellness products from its stores in about 30 minutes from placing an order online.

The drugstore chain said its new service, under its customer loyalty program that has more than 100 million members, will be in addition to at-home delivery and discounts on prescription drugs.

Earlier this week, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O launched its online pharmacy for delivering prescription medication in the United States, intensifying competition for drug retailers such as Walgreens and CVS Health CVS.N.

Walgreens also said its mobile app now features a broad range of health and wellness services, including a 24/7 pharmacy chat and booking medical care and vaccination appointments.

It also announced additional new benefits such as cash rewards for members of its loyalty program, myWalgreens.

