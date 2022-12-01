Markets
WBA

Walgreens Now Offers 24-Hour Same Day Delivery

December 01, 2022 — 07:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walgreens (WBA) said the company is extending its Same Day Delivery offering to fulfill orders 24-hours a day, seven days a week in markets across the country. The service comes to nearly 400 participating 24-hour Walgreens stores across the country. To celebrate the launch, the company is offering customers free delivery on orders of $20+ through Dec. 10.

Walgreens noted that Delivery or 1-hour Delivery is available daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for eligible items when the order is $35 or more.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.