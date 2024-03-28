Walgreens narrows full-year profit forecast and takes $5.8 billion impairment

March 28 (Reuters) - Walgreen Boots Alliance WBA.O narrowed its profit forecast for fiscal 2024 by on Thursday, citing economic challenges for its retail business, and also took a $5.8 billion impairment related to its VillageMD business.

The company now expects an adjusted profit of $3.20 to $3.35 per share for its financial year ending August, compared to $3.20 to $3.50 per share it gave in January.

